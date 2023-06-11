Should You Now Consider Investing in Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)?

Crescat Capital, an investment management company, released its May 2023 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. In its letter, the fund mentioned that investors may not fully grasp the magnitude of the risks posed by the US debt ceiling problems, but the primary worry lies in the potential macroeconomic repercussions that could arise from a resolution between political parties. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to know more about their top bets for 2023.

In its Q1 2023 investor letter, Crescat Capital mentioned Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2004, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is a Menlo Park, California-based multinational technology company with a $695.7 billion market capitalization. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) delivered a 120.17% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 50.91%. The stock closed at $264.95 per share on June 09, 2023.

Here is what Crescat Capital has to say about Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"It is very clear to us that Artificial Intelligence is in the speculative froth stage. Just like the Internet bubble in 2000, from an investment standpoint, we the think biggest threat from AI is to investors in the abundance of hyped-up overvalued technology businesses that are all perceived to be big future winners, even perhaps among the biggest past AI market share winners and perceived juggernauts. At current valuations, the tech stock leaders of the unprecedented prior 14-year cycle, who all claim AI as a key driver of their future business model, collectively have much more to lose than to gain in the ultimate reordering. Too many of these past tech winners are perceived to be big future winners once again in the emerging AI battle, which is simply not how it works. The really big future winners in AI are likely to be the much earlier-stage businesses that are highly successful in applying AI technology in totally new and disruptive ways. The truth is that the investing world at large has absolutely no clue who these companies are going to be yet. As historical evidence to support this thesis, two of the biggest disrupters from the Internet era were Google (GOOG,GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:META). Both these companies did not even emerge until AFTER the tech bust."

Our calculations show that Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) ranks 3rd on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) was in 220 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to 194 funds in the previous quarter. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) delivered a 47.60% return in the past 3 months.

Earlier this month, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2023 page.

