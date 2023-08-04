Should You Now Consider Selling Your MSCI Stock?

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, an investment management firm, released its "Aristotle Atlantic Growth Fund" second quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the second quarter of 2023, Aristotle Atlantic’s Focus Growth Composite posted a total return of 11.65% gross of fees (11.63% net of fees), underperforming the 12.81% total return of the Russell 1000 Growth Index. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to know more about their top bets for 2023. In its Q2 2023 investor letter, Aristotle Atlantic Partners mentioned MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1969, MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) is a New York, New York-based capital market company with a $43.6 billion market capitalization. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) delivered a 17.22% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 9.76%. The stock closed at $545.25 per share on August 02, 2023. Here is what Aristotle Atlantic Partners has to say about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"We sold our position in MSCI, as its fast-growing ESG and Climate segment experienced a significant revenue growth deceleration in the most recently completed quarter, primarily driven by regulatory uncertainty in Europe and increasing anti-ESG sentiment in the U.S. However, the company remains well-positioned in the global ESG and Climate market longterm, but we feel S&P Global offers a more compelling opportunity currently."

Best Multibagger Penny Stocks To Buy

Photo by AlphaTradeZone Our calculations show that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) was not able to land a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) was in 50 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to 50 funds in the previous quarter. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) delivered a 18.13% return in the past 3 months.We also discussed MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2023 page.Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.