Should You Now Consider Selling Your MSCI Stock?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, an investment management firm, released its "Aristotle Atlantic Growth Fund" second quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the second quarter of 2023, Aristotle Atlantic’s Focus Growth Composite posted a total return of 11.65% gross of fees (11.63% net of fees), underperforming the 12.81% total return of the Russell 1000 Growth Index. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to know more about their top bets for 2023. In its Q2 2023 investor letter, Aristotle Atlantic Partners mentioned MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1969, MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) is a New York, New York-based capital market company with a $43.6 billion market capitalization. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) delivered a 17.22% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 9.76%. The stock closed at $545.25 per share on August 02, 2023. Here is what Aristotle Atlantic Partners has to say about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"We sold our position in MSCI, as its fast-growing ESG and Climate segment experienced a significant revenue growth deceleration in the most recently completed quarter, primarily driven by regulatory uncertainty in Europe and increasing anti-ESG sentiment in the U.S. However, the company remains well-positioned in the global ESG and Climate market longterm, but we feel S&P Global offers a more compelling opportunity currently."

Photo by AlphaTradeZone Our calculations show that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) was not able to land a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) was in 50 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to 50 funds in the previous quarter. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) delivered a 18.13% return in the past 3 months.We also discussed MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in another article.

