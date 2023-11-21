Advertisement
Should You Now Consider Selling Your Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Holdings?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Jackson Peak Capital, an investment management firm, released its third quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. Jackson Peak performed exceptionally well in Q3, delivering a robust +11.8% return. Despite the challenging market conditions, Jackson Peak's alternative, long-short investment strategy proved successful, securing notable wins in each segment of the portfolio—core longs, special situations, and alpha shorts. Additionally, the portfolio received a smaller yet beneficial boost from reducing net exposure and implementing macro hedges in anticipation of an increase in long-term interest rates, a move that paid off as long-term interest rates rose and equity indices declined. Take a moment to review the fund's top 5 holdings to gain insights into their primary investment choices for 2023.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Jackson Peak Capital mentioned Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) and explained its insights for the company. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) is a Miramar, Florida-based ultra-low-cost airline with a $1.35 billion market capitalization. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) delivered a -36.19% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -42.82%. The stock closed at $12.43 per share on November 17, 2023.

Here is what Jackson Peak Capital has to say about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"The case that is top-of-mind in Q4/Q1 is JetBlue/Spirit Airlines (SAVE) vs. DOJ. We will be following the trial closely as it progresses in October and November. Post-Q3, we acquired a position in SAVE calls in late October after they plummeted in value post-earnings and in the days leading up to the trial. Depending on our read of how the trial progresses, we will scale the position up (it is a subscale position today) or down. This arb is a lower probability than the Activision deal (note: it is a horizontal merger after all, not a vertical merger), but we think the market is mispricing the potential likelihood of success. The significant spread results in a position with substantial positive expected value in our view, particularly when structured via options and position size managed judiciously."

ESB Professional/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) does not belong on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. We also mentioned Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in another article. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was in 26 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 25 funds in the previous quarter. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) delivered a -25.43% return in the past 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2023 page.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

