You can now edit and unsend text messages on an iPhone. Here's how.

Also, the Ethereum blockchain completed its long-awaited Merge upgrade early this morning, cofounder Vitalik Buterin said in a Twitter post.

1. It's here: iPhone users can now edit and unsend their texts. On Monday, Apple's fall software update, iOS 16, became available for users to download. Insider reporter Katie Canales took the feature for a test drive — and is convinced it's one of Apple's neatest software updates to date.

By holding down on a text, you'll have the option to "Undo Send" or "Edit" your message.

If you're messaging with someone who hasn't downloaded the update, however, they will get two texts: the original and the edited version. If you unsend a message, the recipient may still see the original message on devices where the software hasn't been updated.

Keep in mind, the new features won't work if you're communicating with Android users and their green-colored bubbles — adding more fuel to the ongoing drama between Google and Apple.

Overall, though, Katie found it was an exciting new feature to have in the Apple toolbox — so much so that she said it might be the coolest thing the company has done in a long time.

Everything you'll need to know about unsending texts.

2. Netflix laid off 30 animation studio workers. In an email to staff Wednesday, the company said it'd be letting go about 2% of its animation unit. Since the start of the year, Netflix has cut more than 450 staffers, plus 70 animation contractors. More on the latest Netflix cuts. Plus, read the memo sent to staff.

3. A package that exploded on Northeastern University's campus had a note criticizing Mark Zuckerberg attached. CNN reported the package — which was one of two — included a note that criticized the Facebook founder, and the relationship between academics and the advancement of virtual reality. One university worker was injured. What we know so far.

4. Want cereal in the office? Collect donations. According to a former Amazon employee, one of the company's managers took away a team's cereal privilege to save money — and asked staff to donate cereal instead. Everything else the employee shared.

5. Startup founder salaries have been upended in the market downturn. New data suggests that founders in locations like the Bay Area and Los Angeles have recently seen their salaries dip, perhaps in part because of a tough VC funding environment and macroeconomic uncertainty. How the downturn has affected founders.

6. Google will be forced to pay more than $4 billion to the European Union. The tech giant just lost its appeal in its court battle over claims of Android's anticompetitive behavior. Get the full rundown here.

7. A startup that lets workers access their wages as they earn them just raised $10 million in fresh funds. Rosaly, a French salary advance fintech startup, wants to become a platform for employee financial wellbeing. Take a look at the pitch deck they used to woo investors, and explore our library of successful pitch decks.

8. A new chart shows the tech companies with the most expensive stock compensation. Amazon and Google are leading the trend of public tech companies diluting their stockholders as a compensation strategy to woo talent to their companies, Insider's analysis found. See where other firms fall.

9. Google's newest product is… potato chips? Ahead of the release of its new Pixel 7 phone in Japan, Google just revived one of its weirdest marketing ploys: releasing limited-edition potato chips in flavors like Snow Cheese and Obsidian Pepper. Check out Google's potato chips.

10. Video shows a food-delivery robot meandering through a crime scene. Posted online this week, the footage shows the robot crossing underneath police tape in Los Angeles and into a crime scene. Watch the little courier scooting through the scene.

Amazon is set to increase the price of its Prime membership in the UK.

NASA will provide highlights of Perseverance rover's exploration of Mars, a year and a half after it first touched down.

25 years ago, the Google.com domain name was registered.

Tokyo Game Show, an entertainment and gaming event, kicks off today.

