You can now use Google Assistant to bug your housemates to do their chores

Imagine you're going about your day when a notification pops up on your phone: "From [roommate's name]: take out the trash." No, it's not a passive aggressive text, just a friendly "reminder."

That's the premise of "assignable reminders," the latest Google Assistant feature, which lets you push specific tasks to the people you live with.

It's essentially an extension of Google's existing reminders function, except you can dole them out to anyone in your household, provided your Google accounts are linked via Google's family sharing settings or through a shared Google Home speaker. Once you've assigned a reminder, the person will get a notification on their impending task. Read more...

