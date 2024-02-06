We now know when Hobby Lobby will open its new store at the former Marshfield Mall

Construction continues on the new Hobby Lobby store at the redeveloped Marshfield Mall on Jan. 24. A spokesperson for the company confirmed to the Marshfield News-Herald that the new store will hold its grand opening on Feb. 19.

MARSHFIELD – The wait is finally over and we now have an opening date for the new Hobby Lobby store at the redeveloped Marshfield Mall.

A representative for the company confirmed to the Marshfield News-Herald Monday that the new store will hold its grand opening on Feb. 19. Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; all Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.

The representative previously said Hobby Lobby is looking forward to being part of the Marshfield community.

Hobby Lobby is an arts and crafts retail store that offers a variety of home decor, floral items, art supplies, yarn, fabric, jewelry making supplies and more. The company opened its first store in Oklahoma City in 1970 and has grown to operate in 48 states, including 25 stores in Wisconsin, according to its website.

The company first confirmed to the News-Herald in February 2023 that it would be moving into the former Marshfield Mall and said they anticipated opening in early 2024.

“We offer a wide and ever-changing variety of craft and home decor products including many exclusive Hobby Lobby brands,” said Kelly Black, assistant vice president of advertising. “First-time shoppers will be pleasantly surprised at the store size and the exceptional service provided by our trained associates.”

This will be the third retailer to open at the former mall site since redevelopment plans were announced in 2022. Five Below opened in July in the former Younkers space. Ross Dress for Less opened next door in October.

Anchor stores Ashley Furniture, Kohl's and Harbor Freight remain open. World Buffet reopened April 1 in its new location across from Ashley Furniture.

Restaurants our readers miss most: Sirloin Stockade offered 'great food' and 'great memories'

More local business news: Marshfield Clinic Health System discontinues oral surgery services

Editor Jamie Rokus can be reached at jrokus@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jamie_Rokus.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: We now know when Hobby Lobby will open at the former Marshfield Mall