NOW LIVE: Iranian American Women Foundation (IAWF) Announces Billboard in Times Square Honoring the Brave Women that Sacrificed Their Lives for Freedom in Iran

2
·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the brave women in Iran who are fighting for their basic human rights, the largest Iranian women's nonprofit in the United States, IAWF, has sponsored a billboard at 1500 Broadway & West 43rd in the heart of Times Square, in front of one of the busiest subway entrances in the country. IAWF has been able to sponsor this billboard and other billboards in Los Angeles because of the generous contribution of its supporters, with the goal of bringing awareness to the plight of the women in Iran.

IAWF Announces Billboard in Times Square Honoring the Brave Women that Sacrificed Their Lives for Freedom in Iran

The billboard names Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who reportedly died in police custody, and many others who have lost their lives in their fight for freedom. The digital billboard can be viewed HERE or at the location listed above. The billboard will be on display now until December 31st, 2022, airing approximately every 15 minutes from 6am to 2am.

"It is devastating to see women in Iran losing their lives in their fight for their basic human rights," says Mariam Khosravani, the CEO and founder of IAWF and a philanthropist with years of experience in humanitarian aid. "As the largest Iranian women's organization outside of Iran, our responsibility is to amplify women's voices. We are using billboards in New York City and Los Angeles to increase national and international attention and to keep the story alive, front and center."

IAWF is an educational nonprofit organization based in Irvine, Cali. with chapters in Northern California, New York, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

About Iranian American Women Foundation (IAWF):

The mission of the Iranian American Women Foundation is to provide a platform for empowerment and networking among Iranian American women and to provide mentorship to younger generations of Iranians locally and globally. Since its inception in Orange County, CA in 2012, the organization has empowered, inspired and connected thousands of women nationwide and globally. It has served as a home away from home; a community that celebrates creative, innovative, tenacious, and competitive women who are problem solvers and a force for the greater good. With more than 6,000 members nationwide, the organization showcases the diversity of America, celebrates the confluence of the American fabric and Iranian heritage, and propels women forward into new, dynamic professional leadership arenas. Website: https://www.iawfoundation.org Instagram: @iawfoundation

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-live-iranian-american-women-foundation-iawf-announces-billboard-in-times-square-honoring-the-brave-women-that-sacrificed-their-lives-for-freedom-in-iran-301647868.html

SOURCE IAW Foundation

