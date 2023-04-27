Now Open for Bookings - NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific, the highly anticipated trade exhibition jointly organized by the National Retail Federation and Comexposium, is now open for sales and sponsorship opportunities. The event will take place June 11 – 13, 2024, at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. With a 14,560 sqm trade exhibition, the event is expected to draw thousands of retailers and business partners from across the region.

"NRF is expanding the footprint of Retail's Big Show to Asia Pacific, one of the world's fastest growing markets," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. "Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific is an opportunity to feature innovations spanning the entire retail industry from the in-store experience, supply chain, loss prevention and asset protection to merchandising and immersive technologies."

"We are happy to announce that the region is open for business and ready to embrace the energy and dynamism that the retail sector in Asia Pacific provides," NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific Project Director Ryf Quail said. "The expo floor is now open for sponsorship and exhibitor bookings. Companies are encouraged to secure their spaces via the dedicated exhibitor booking form on the website or directly with a sales agent."

NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific was first announced at NRF 2023: Retail's Big Show in New York City and has since garnered the support of retailer associations from across the region namely Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

"As the retail hub of Southeast Asia, Singapore provides a gateway to Asian markets in the region," President of the Singapore Retailers Association Ernie Koh said. "We are expecting a significant presence from international and regional trade sellers and visitors from across the retail industry in the Asia Pacific region. We look forward to providing an optimal setting as we welcome international trade sellers to Singapore in 2024."

Companies interested in gaining first-mover advantage are advised to book directly here or contact the nearest sales agent within their vicinity.

Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific will complement NRF Retail's Big Show, which is held in January each year at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. 2

For more information, please refer to Annex 1 (Fact Sheet) or visit nrfbigshowapac.com

