NOW OPEN: Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, A Part of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital

HCA West Florida Division
·6 min read
In this article:
Specialized treatments and services at one convenient location

Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, A Part of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital

Providing specialized treatments and services in one convenient location.
Providing specialized treatments and services in one convenient location.
Providing specialized treatments and services in one convenient location.

Healing Environment

Providing patients from around the country and the world specialized inpatient and outpatient surgical care, conveniently located near Tampa International Airport.
Providing patients from around the country and the world specialized inpatient and outpatient surgical care, conveniently located near Tampa International Airport.
Providing patients from around the country and the world specialized inpatient and outpatient surgical care, conveniently located near Tampa International Airport.

Tampa, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, HCA Florida Healthcare’s West Florida Division proudly announced the Jan. 3 grand opening of the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, A part of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, a first of its kind program dedicated to endocrine surgery. The first surgical cases were performed Monday. Since opening, the hospital has cared for patients who traveled from as far as Mexico City, Mexico.

This $50 million facility renovation at 6001 Webb Rd. began in the spring of 2021. The renovated 75,000-square-foot space is organized around the surgical care and treatment of the endocrine glands, which include the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal. The facility successfully transitioned existing programs at HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Medical Center of Trinity to this single site. Now, highly specialized treatments and services for endocrine conditions are available at one convenient location.

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery offers a multi-disciplinary surgical staff with expertise in treating patients with endocrine tumors of the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands, regardless of the complexity. With close proximity to Tampa International Airport, the program will attract patients from across the state, nation and even internationally for inpatient and outpatient procedures.

“We have some of the most experienced endocrine surgeons, nurses and surgical support teams working in a one-of-a-kind place to create a patient-centered environment where clinical excellence is achieved with the latest technology and minimally invasive capabilities,” explained Ravi Chari, MD, president of HCA Healthcare West Florida Division. “This patient population will benefit greatly from this one-stop endocrine surgery care site.”

The new hospital program includes 15 private inpatient rooms and eight operating rooms supported by 33 pre/post-surgery bays. Significant infrastructure upgrades support the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal tumor programs, including radiology, nuclear medicine, laboratory and pathology – all with an emphasis on endocrine tumor diagnosis and treatment. Advanced treatments, such as radiofrequency ablation (RFA) of thyroid tumors and minimally invasive scarless robotic thyroid surgery, are also offered. To learn more visit https://hospitalforendocrinesurgery.com/.

Endocrine tumors, including thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal, can cause significant complications due to syndromes caused by excessive hormone production or malignancy. Tumors and cancers of the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands are often identified on routine lab tests or x-ray scans performed for an unrelated complaint, injury or illness. Academic literature suggests that endocrine tumors are underdiagnosed in many patients, including more than 50% of parathyroid tumors and more than 75% of adrenal tumors. HCA Healthcare West Florida Division hospitals use technology available to assist clinicians with identifying endocrine tumors in order to provide timely, appropriate care through its Tumor Care Assure program.

HCA Florida Healthcare has a long history of investing in Florida to effect positive change, including a major capital investment initiative of approximately $3 billion spent over the last three years leading into 2022. As a tax-paying entity, HCA Florida Healthcare has also supported local communities with more than $957 million in state taxes over the past three years. HCA Healthcare Graduate Medical Education is the largest sponsor of residency and fellowship programs in the state and the nation, sponsoring 2,081 residents and fellows in our Florida programs for the 2021-2022 academic year.

In 2020, the HCA Florida Healthcare network provided nearly $836.6 million in uncompensated care and invested significantly in innovative technologies and facilities across the state. Additionally, HCA Florida Healthcare caregivers spend thousands of hours each year volunteering and raising funds in their communities for many worthy organizations as part of a shared mission to care and improve human life.

###

About HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital

Located in the heart of South Tampa, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital is a full-service, acute care hospital focused on personalized care. Services include an Accredited Comprehensive Bariatric (weight loss) Center of Excellence, endocrine surgery, minimally invasive and robotic surgery, orthopedic and spine care, outpatient ECT electroconvulsive therapy, hyperbaric wound care, cardiac catheterization lab, and advanced cardiac imaging. HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital provides care focused on mental health services including inpatient, outpatient and partial stay and inpatient and outpatient substance abuse care. HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital is proud to be recognized as best-in-class for bariatric surgery by achieving the nationally recognized Top 5% for bariatric surgery in 2021 by Healthgrades. The outstanding caregivers and physicians are committed to the care and improvement of human life. For more information, visit HCASouthTampaHospital.com

About HCA Healthcare West Florida

HCA Healthcare West Florida provides a complete continuum of high-quality programs and services to meet the healthcare needs of residents and businesses throughout west Florida, caring for more than 1.2 million patients last year. HCA Healthcare West Florida includes 15 hospitals, 27 ER locations, 13 ambulatory surgery centers, numerous physician practices, graduate medical education programs, a regional lab, and consolidated service center. Our hospitals include Blake Medical Center, Citrus Memorial Hospital, Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, Englewood Community Hospital, Fawcett Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Largo Medical Center, Medical Center of Trinity, Northside Hospital, Oak Hill Hospital, Palms of Pasadena Hospital, Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point, South Bay Hospital and St. Petersburg General Hospital. HCA Healthcare West Florida is part of HCA Florida Healthcare and affiliated with HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services.

About HCA Florida Healthcare

HCA Florida Healthcare, a part of HCA Healthcare, is a family of more than 400 affiliated sites of care, including hospitals, physician practices and freestanding emergency rooms, offering the state’s leading network of personalized care. United as a statewide network in 2021, HCA Florida Healthcare includes 11,000 experienced doctors and 77,000 colleagues working together to deliver advanced, collaborative care to more than 6.4 million patients each year. HCA Florida Healthcare is committed to improving more lives in more ways and giving back to the communities it serves. The network provided nearly $836.6 million in uncompensated care and has invested significantly in innovative technologies and facilities across Florida, including the new $360 million state-of-the-art, multi-specialty HCA Florida University Hospital in Davie, Fla. HCA Florida Healthcare is a leading provider of healthcare, including cardiac care, trauma care and burn treatment and reconstructive services. A strong advocate for the next generation of healthcare professionals, HCA Florida Healthcare is also a major supporter of university-based residency and fellowship programs. For more information, please visit HCAFloridaFamily.com.

Attachments

CONTACT: Debra McKell HCA West Florida Division 7279023582 debra.mckell@hcahealthcare.com


