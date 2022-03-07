U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

NOW OPEN: MARGARITAVILLE® ST. SOMEWHERE™ PUNTA COCO, HOLBOX ISLAND WELCOMES GUESTS TO A NEW BOUTIQUE LUXURY EXPERIENCE

·5 min read

Grand Opening Rates for the Newest Margaritaville Brand, St. Somewhere, Start at $421

MIAMI, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 1, Margaritaville® St. Somewhere™ Punta Coco, Holbox Island officially opened its doors, welcoming guests to an elevated experience that marries warm hospitality and easygoing vibes with personalized luxury. Located in Mexico's captivating Yucatan Peninsula in the budding intimate island of Holbox, the boutique property boasts 39 suites nestled over mangrove gardens and elevated wooden bridges, designed with elegant touches and inspiration from the sea. With six luxurious room types to choose from, including swim up suites, the resort also features two open-air restaurants, one bar, and plenty of opportunities to sit back and relax.

This destination is the inaugural property for Karisma Hotels & Resorts' and Margaritaville's newest collection of casual-luxe boutique resorts, Margaritaville St. Somewhere, which combines fun and escapism with world-class amenities and five-star service. With a boho-chic style and open-air design concept, the intimate resort is infused with neutral tones and décor inspired by the natural beauty of its tropical home.

"We are thrilled to welcome our first guests to Margaritaville St. Somewhere Punta Coco, on the up-and-coming Holbox Island, for a one-of-a-kind experience designed to evoke escapism for the intrepid traveler," said Beat Müller, Senior Director of Operations at Margaritaville St. Somewhere Punta Coco, Holbox Island. "Guests are immediately immersed in the island's lush setting from the moment they arrive at Margaritaville St. Somewhere. Holbox Island is a beautiful, remote destination, complete with adventure and wonder. The once-in-a-lifetime experiences that the island offers are truly spectacular, whether it's swimming among the whale sharks to kayaking in the bioluminescent waters."

Grand Opening rates begin at $421 and can be booked now through May 2 for travel through January 2, 2023.

Location, Location, Location
Located in the heart of Holbox Island, an island northwest of Cancun and just across the water from the port of Chiquilá in Mexico's captivating Yucatan Peninsula, Margaritaville St. Somewhere is a seaside escape in a relaxed and intimate setting. With no cars on the island except golf carts and buggies, guests are fully immersed in the area's rich natural offerings, including complimentary access to the nearby Yum Balam Biosphere Reserve, home to a tranquil lagoon filled with diverse breeds of birds.

Holbox Island is an outdoor lover's dream with plenty to explore. From snorkeling among whale sharks and kayaking through the mangroves or the bioluminescent waters famous to the area at night, to touring the island's fantastic street art and kitesurfing the turquoise waters, the destination offers something for everyone.

Island Inspired Suites
The resort's 39 suites feature colors and accents inspired by the sea, flora, and fauna that surround the property. The six luxurious suite types are distributed in 3-level buildings with a choice of plunge pools, terrace, or swim up suites with direct access to the main pool and swim-up bar. Each room is outfitted with beautiful, whitewashed furniture, natural parota wood tables, a king-size bed or two queen-size beds with tufted headboards, a smart TV, Klipsch Bluetooth speaker, luxury bathrobes, a bathroom with a stunning hard-carved marble sink and dual shower, and more. Coffee-lovers will not need to go too far for their daily dose of caffeine as each suite boasts an in-room refreshment center where guests can browse Dock Master Provisions and their favorite snacks, and a Nespresso Coffee & Tea maker that guests can stock for an additional charge.

Culinary Delights Bring Sea to Table
Home to two distinct open-air restaurants and one bar, Margaritaville St. Somewhere's food & beverage venues take guests on a locally-inspired culinary adventure with expertly-crafted cocktails and dining concepts that transcend both land and sea. The Sandbar & Pan American Grill offers an eclectic, sharing-style menu designed for travelers to indulge in fresh seafood, ceviches, spear caught fish, and other seafood dishes. At The Harbour House Peninsular Cuisine & Wood Stove Bar, diners will savor the vibrant cuisine of the Yucatán Peninsula. Here, the menu features unique, ancestral creations like Cochinita pibil and local fresh grilled fish as well as global favorites like pizza, piadini, focaccia, and bruschetta baked in a wood oven.

For a refreshing drink or two, the Lone Palm Bar & Swim Up Bar offers in-pool and poolside beverages with a wide selection of fresh cool concoctions and top-shelf libations.

Endless Offsite Programming
Built for couples and families, and carefully curated for travelers seeking rejuvenation and relaxation, for an additional charge, guests visiting the property can enjoy off-site deep-sea fishing, birdwatching trips, seasonal whale-shark swimming, and other optional excursions.

To ensure a holistic approach to guest safety and wellness, Karisma Hotels & Resorts created a comprehensive well-being program called Karisma Peace of Mind, which includes a free, on-site antigen test for guests traveling to the U.S. per CDC requirements.

To learn more and book your stay visit: www.karismahotels.com/margaritaville-st-somewhere. Download high-res images here.

About Margaritaville St. Somewhere Punta Coco, Holbox Island
Margaritaville® St. Somewhere™ Punta Coco, Holbox Island opened in March 2022 as the first location under the new luxury boutique resort brand partnership between Margaritaville and Karisma Hotels & Resorts, setting a new benchmark for the a la carte resort set. Situated on the intimate, lush Holbox Island, the resort immerses guests in an elevated experience that marries warm hospitality and easygoing vibes with personalized luxury. The resort features 39 rooms, two restaurants, one bar, beach access and ample opportunity for relaxation. For more information on Margaritaville St. Somewhere Punta Coco, Holbox Island, visit its website and follow on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contacts:
Karisma Hotels & Resorts
MMGY NJF
karisma@njfpr.com

Margaritaville
Finn Partners
margaritaville@finnpartners.com

MARGARITAVILLE&#xae; ST. SOMEWHERE&#x002122; PUNTA COCO, HOLBOX ISLAND
MARGARITAVILLE® ST. SOMEWHERE™ PUNTA COCO, HOLBOX ISLAND
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-open-margaritaville-st-somewhere-punta-coco-holbox-island-welcomes-guests-to-a-new-boutique-luxury-experience-301496942.html

SOURCE Margaritaville

