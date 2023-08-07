Now Opening: Augusta will have a Fit; sub-sandwich shop helping Ronald McDonald House

Jersey Mike's is opening its eighth location in Richmond and Columbia counties at 217 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Pkwy. on Aug. 9.

A new fitness studio is headed for Fenwick Street; a sub-sandwich shop is helping Ronald McDonald; husband-and-wife franchise owners want your junk; and a local auto-dealership chain has reached Infiniti.

Here's a brief look at openings, closings and other changes in Augusta-area business:

Fit Augusta

DO I HEAR A SECOND? A health and fitness studio in Columbia County is bringing a second location to Augusta and hopes to open it in October.

Fit Augusta’s next home is expected to be a former brick warehouse sitting on a wedge-shaped patch of land at 1110 Fenwick St. The Finem Group at Meybohm Commercial recently successfully negotiated the lease. The studio began in Evans in 2008.

Barry Slaymaker, chief financial officer at property development and management firm ATC Development, owns the property and is renovating the building.

Fit Augusta composes fitness and wellness plans for participants as young as age 8. It offers personal training, CrossFit classes, a Legends program for people 55 and older; and a Crossfit Kids and Teens program for children 8-17.

Jersey Mike’s

SUBMARINE LAUNCH: A national sandwich chain is marking its new opening in Augusta with a local fundraiser.

Jersey Mike’s is scheduled to open at 217 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Pkwy. on Aug. 9. It will occupy the former location of LifeWay Christian Stores, which closed in 2020.

Franchise owners Andrew Brooks and Ryan Hendrix will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Aug.13 to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta. Customers with special fundraising coupons can make a minimum $3 contribution to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

The restaurant’s hours will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. For more information, call (762) 585-7102.

The new Augusta restaurant will be Jersey Mike’s eighth location in Richmond and Columbia counties.

1-800-GOT-JUNK?

IN THE BIN: An international refuse retrieval business that bills itself as “the World's Largest Junk Removal Service” is establishing a franchise in Augusta.

Story continues

Mark Pettitt and his wife, Kylin, decided to start the business in Augusta four years after Mr. Pettitt joined 1-800-GOT-JUNK's Columbia, S.C., franchise and rose to the position of operations manager.

1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in more than 160 locations in North America and Australia.

Miracle Infiniti of Augusta

ANOTHER MIRACLE: The Augusta area’s Miracle Auto Group officially welcomed its newest location July 28.

Miracle Infiniti of Augusta is at 3300 Washington Rd. in Martinez.

On Friday, July 28, 2023, Mike Murphy, CEO for Murphy Auto Group introduced Miracle Infiniti of Augusta. The new location becomes the fifth Miracle Dealership in the Augusta area, joining Miracle Toyota of North Augusta; Miracle Nissan of North Augusta; Miracle Nissan of Augusta; and Miracle Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram of Aiken, S.C. A sixth Miracle dealership, Miracle Toyota, is in Haines City, Florida.

The local franchise rights for Infiniti are legally changing ownership from Jim Hudson Infiniti to Murphy Auto Group, and then officially becoming Miracle Infiniti of Augusta.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Now Opening: New fitness studio; sub-shop fundraiser; new junk haulers