Now Opening: Free coffee for a year; tea place nears opening; global honor for local farm

A laborer starts to unpack a small pallet of building supplies at the forthcoming location of Teaspoon in Evans, Aug. 11, 2023. The opening of the boba tea shop has recently been pushed back.

A national boba tea chain is opening in the Augusta area a little later than expected; south Augusta coffee lovers can win prizes just by visiting a newly-opened shop; a Dearing dairy is earning international recognition; and, new federal funding has been earmarked to help local entrepreneurs.

Here's a brief look at openings, closings and other changes in Augusta-area business:

Teaspoon

TEA TIME: A California-based chain specializing in boba tea is pushing back its soft opening date in Columbia County originally set for mid-August.

As Teaspoon is completing the buildout of its new location at 623 Mullins Colony Dr., Evans, franchisees Dr. Troy Austin and Skyler Bird are postponing opening day while interviews are scheduled for aspiring employees.

“In order to ensure that our future staff members receive the proper training and learn how to perfect Teaspoon’s specialty drinks, our owners have decided to push back the opening of Teaspoon Augusta,” Teaspoon Augusta posted on social media Aug. 10. “This was an easy decision due to the owners’ and management’s desire to provide the absolute best experience and beverages for our customers.”

Planned Teaspoon locations in the Augusta area and in Athens will be the chain’s first stores in Georgia. The overwhelming majority of Teaspoons are in California. There are 38 locations nationwide and 29 more are being planned in an aggressive expansion strategy.

Teaspoon serves a variety of blended beverages containing tea, coffee or fruit juices. Desserts such as cakes, brownies and macarons also are available.

Slim gym: Augusta will have a Fit; sub-sandwich shop helping Ronald McDonald House

The $495,000 Pyramid: Iconic record for sale; new western-apparel store coming; new wellness studio

7Brew

DO YOU PREFER COFFEE? A recently-opened coffee kiosk in south Augusta will give a customer a chance to win free coffee for a year.

7Brew held a grand opening Aug. 11 for its new location at 2915 Peach Orchard Rd. under the management of Isaac Mincks. The Augusta area’s first 7Brew opened in March at 105 Charlestowne Way, off Washington Road.

At the ribbon-cutting on Peach Orchard, the two stores also donated a combined $2,000 to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

On Aug. 19, the new location will play host to a Swag Day, when the first customer in each drive-thru line will win free coffee for a year, and every customer that purchases a large drink will receive a free T-shirt.

The Peach Orchard 7Brew might face stiff competition. Directly across the street is Dunkin Donuts, 2930 Peach Orchard, and less than a mile away is Starbucks, 3120 Peach Orchard.

Hillcrest Farms

MILKING IT: An area dairy is a finalist for an international award for its sustainable farming practices.

Hillcrest Farms in Dearing is on the short list to win the 2023 International Dairy Federation Innovation Awards. The awards honor the best in the dairy industry and recognize new processes, practices and products.

Hillcrest “has set the blueprint for how other farms can use teamwork and collaboration in striving for better sustainable practices,” said Geri Berdak, CEO of the Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit advocacy group for the dairy industry.

In 2019, Hillcrest became Georgia’s first dairy farm to milk its cows with robotic milkers that replaced traditional milking parlors. The robotic approach allows cows to set their own milking times, reducing animal stress and improve milk yields.

Greater Augusta Black Chamber of Commerce

FINDING THE FUNDING: A local group dedicated to nurturing Black entrepreneurs has been awarded federal money to help fund a yearlong training program.

The Greater Augusta Black Chamber of Commerce’s Step Up Program is a 12-month series designed to help prospective and current business owners with resources to successfully start and sustain their businesses.

U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock of Georgia secured $250,000 for the chamber through a 2022 government funding package.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Now Opening: Win a year of free coffee; new boba tea opening postponed