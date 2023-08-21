Now Opening: Furys Ferry Hardware; soda shop closing; new arcade seeks pinball wizards

A row of classic pinball machines await players at the new Radioactive Pinball Arcade in Aiken, S.C.

Which spot on Furys Ferry Road might become a new hardware store? Why is a Grovetown soda shop closing? Where can you play possibly the Augusta area’s biggest private collection of pinball machines?

Here's a brief look at openings, closings and other changes in Augusta-area business:

Sarge’s Soda Shop

A FINAL SALUTE: A Grovetown beverage shop, specializing in mixing and serving nonalcoholic soda drinks in potentially thousands of combinations, has closed its doors for good.

Melissa Kerstetter, co-owner of Sarge’s Soda Shop, 5155 Columbia Rd., Ste. 106, posted on social media Aug. 18 that the business, which had been temporarily closed since July 11, is staying closed.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances with the economy and other mitigating factors, we couldn't afford to stay open,” Kerstetter said. “We enjoyed the opportunity to meet all of you. We will miss the conversations we had, sharing pieces of our lives, both happy and sad times. We forged many new friendships and hope we can keep in touch. We are so thankful for the time and money you spent in our shop and hope you enjoyed all our treats and our company as well.”

Kerstetter, with her brother and business partner Daniel Perkins, opened Sarge’s as a tribute to America’s military and to the style of soda shop that’s very popular in their native Utah.

The majority of Utahns belong to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which prohibits its members from drinking alcohol, coffee and tea. Soda shops in Utah have become more popular by serving alcohol-free “dirty” or “spiked” sodas flavored with an array of syrups, creams and other beverage-toppers.

On July 5, Kerstetter posted that she and her family would be stepping down from managing Sarge’s, passing the torch to her brother. Six days later, a message on the shop’s Facebook page said Sarge’s was closed until further notice.

Kerstetter added Aug. 17 that the shop would be selling off its equipment Aug. 25 and 26, promising details on the sale soon.

Story continues

The fizz biz: Grovetown soda shop delivers tons of taste with beverage combinations

Radioactive Pinball Arcade

TILT! A husband and wife with an admitted “game-hoarding addiction” will be sharing their substantial collection of pinball machines and arcade games by opening their own arcade.

Eric and Erin Edwards plan to open Radioactive Pinball Arcade on Aug. 26 at 113 Laurens St. SW, Suite 103, in Aiken, S.C. They held a ribbon-cutting Aug. 18 with the Aiken Chamber of Commerce.

The dozens of games at Radioactive include more than 40 pinball machines that the Edwardses have accumulated over the past several years. The inventory almost reads like a timeline for the history of pinball machines, with one game dating to 1949.

The numerous arcade games similarly reach back to the early days with classics such as Asteroids, Pac-Man, Pole Position and Stargate, as well as more modern selections.

Customers won’t have to bring a pocket full of quarters. All games are free to play, but entrance to Radioactive will cost $15 for an hour’s admission or $20 for an all-day pass.

GasPro

KEEP ON TRUCKIN’: On the heels of opening a pair of new convenience stores in Edgefield County, S.C., a Grovetown-based chain is opening a new store in Hephzibah.

The week of Aug. 24, GasPro will open a Travel Center at 2201 Ga. Hwy. 88 in Hephzibah, where the highway intersects with Peach Orchard Road. The sometimes-bustling intersection has been without a convenience store for at least a decade. A Circle K was nearby until it was demolished when the Georgia Department of Transportation reconstructed the intersection to include a traffic light.

The new Travel Center will sell fuel, beverages, snacks and freshly prepared food from a three-meal-a-day hot bar.

The 24-hour GasPro also will have ample parking for long-haul trucks, with washers, dryers and showers available for truckers.

This will be GasPro’s 10th location in Georgia. The small chain also recently opened two locations in Edgefield County, S.C., on the sites of former Billy’s gas stations at 66 Hilltop Dr., Johnston, and at 1 Pine House Rd., Trenton.

Furys Ferry Hardware

TOOL TIME: Could a new, possibly-locally-owned hardware store be opening in Columbia County? The signs are there – literally.

Recently at Petersburg Shoppes, 500 Furys Ferry Rd., Martinez, tall professionally-rendered signs at each of the shopping center’s two entrances read “Coming Soon Furys Ferry Hardware.”

The only vacancy in Petersburg Shoppes currently is the anchor tenant space. It was occupied by a Bi-Lo supermarket from 1999 to 2019, then became a Final Cut outlet selling discounted and remaindered merchandise until closing earlier this year.

The still-vacant property is represented by Jordan Trotter Real Estate, who said Aug. 18 that "all deals with tenants are still in the early stages and we are not at liberty to discuss.”

A July 14 business filing with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office shows the formation of a domestic limited-liability company called Furys Ferry Hardware LLC, with Augusta as its principal address.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Now Opening: Furys Ferry Hardware; pinball arcade; soda shop closes