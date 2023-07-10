Now Opening: Local auto body shop sells to national chain; new painting franchise opens

Wright One Paint and Body Shop owner Harold Wright (right) examines a repair job with technician Eric Jackson, in this photo from 2017. Wright One recently was purchased by body-repair chain Classic Collision.

A local auto body shop has hammered out an agreement with a nationwide chain; a former Plant Vogtle engineer has opened a local painting franchise; two new convenience stores are ready for truckers; and a regional food bank needs helping hands this summer.

Here's a brief look at openings, closings and other changes in Augusta-area business:

Wright One Paint and Body Shop

Classic Collision

FINDING MR. WRIGHT: A full-body collision repair shop that’s thrived at its Gordon Highway address for more than a decade has been sold.

Wright One Paint and Body Shop, 1848 Gordon Hwy., has been acquired by Atlanta-based repair chain Classic Collision, the latter company announced recently.

Classic Collision already operates two other locations in the Augusta area, at 3069 Washington Rd. in Augusta and at 1800 William Few Pkwy. in Grovetown.

Former owner Harold Wright acquired Taylor Paint and Body on Gordon Highway more than 15 years ago, changing the business’ name to Harold Wright Automotive, then to Wright One Paint and Body.

“Our mission at Wright One Paint and Body has been to provide high-quality repairs with an excellent level of customer satisfaction, and wholeheartedly believe that Classic Collision will uphold our mission,” Wright said in a statement.

“Wright One Paint and Body has been a top performer in our home state of Georgia, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Classic family as we continue to expand our footprint in Georgia where it all started,” said Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen.

The company hired Nguyen in 2019 to pursue an aggressive expansion strategy, and the most recent numbers show it. The Augusta location was the 22nd Classic Collision to open in 2018. In October 2022 the company celebrated opening its 200th location in Texas.

Still opening: 129-year-old Augusta family business is not closing

Fresh Coat Painters

BRUSHING UP: An engineer who worked on the ongoing Plant Vogtle nuclear plant expansion is pursuing a new line of work by opening a residential and commercial painting franchise.

Andrew Hughes is one of the newest franchisees in the Augusta area for the Fresh Coat Painters service chain, which he joined earlier this year.

Interviewed in June by the franchise-industry trade publication 1851, Hughes told his story of working in the oil-and-gas industry like his father, then selling houses and residential pools before graduating college with a mechanical engineering degree. He completed a college internship at Plant Vogtle in the summer of 2018, and after graduation returned to the nuclear plant.

“Around the start of 2021, I started looking at opportunities for a customer-facing business,” he said. “I liked the person-to-person interaction of working with homeowners.”

Fresh Coat started in 2004 and has since stablished more than 170 franchises nationwide. Fresh Coat stands by a "3-3-3 Service Pledge," promising to answer a customer's call within three minutes; submitting a quote within three days; and scheduling a project within three weeks.

GasPro

NEW LOCATIONS FOR STATIONS: A Grovetown-based convenience store chain has opened a pair of new locations in Edgefield County, S.C.

GasPro recently acquired two former Billy’s gas stations at 66 Hilltop Dr., Johnston, and at 1 Pine House Rd., Trenton. The stores’ several pumps and broad, paved parking areas make the stations ideal to continue GasPro’s business plan of catering not only to motorists but also to truckers.

The Trenton store held its grand opening June 24 with free hot dogs and drinks, and prizes including a 55-inch smart TV.

GasPro also operates nine stores across Georgia.

Golden Harvest Food Bank

ANY VOLUNTEERS? Each summer, the need for volunteers spikes at Golden Harvest Food Bank, and this summer is no different.

The Augusta-based food charity announced late last month that it needs volunteers to pack and sort food boxes at the Faith Food Factory warehouse at 3708 Benchmark Dr. The boxes are funded by the Georgia Nutrition Assistance Program and aimed at families experiencing food insecurity.

Volunteers are also encouraged to sign up to prepare and serve meals at The Master’s Table soup kitchen at 702 Fenwick St.

“The harsh reality is that one in six children in our service area are food-insecure, and with school being out for the summer, families are struggling to put more food on the table,” said Amy Breitmann, Golden Harvest's president and CEO. “Additional food resources have been pouring in and we are calling on our community to stand alongside us to support these families and help get them the vital nourishment they need.”

For a complete list of volunteer opportunities, visit volunteers.goldenharvest.org or contact Doressa Hawes, volunteer program manager, at (706) 736-1199, ext. 227.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Now Opening: Chain buys Augusta body shop; food bank needs summer help