Now Opening: Nationwide flooring retailer building 55,000-square-foot store in Augusta

A Floor & Decor location in suburban Rochester, N.Y., takes shape before it opened in mid-August. A new Floor & Decor location is coming to Augusta possibly by the end of 2023.

A big-box retailer with more than 200 locations nationwide is bringing a store to Augusta.

Floor & Décor, a specialty seller of hard-surface flooring and accessories, hopes to open a new 55,000-square-foot showroom, at the earliest, during the fourth quarter of 2023, according to Brianna Hamby, marketing and leasing coordinator for Augusta-based property development firm McKnight Engler.

The store joins retailers Harley-Davidson and Boot Barn among the first to commit to locating at The Apex, a McKnight Engler mixed-use development taking shape on Mason McKnight Parkway, just off Flowing Wells Road.

“They have already done the (building’s) footing, so they’re now starting to do vertical construction,” Hamby said. “A part of one wall is already done.”

Floor & Décor, headquartered in suburban Atlanta, had been looking for a strong link in its supply chain as the business continues to expand.

"Their mission was to kind of go up that I-20 corridor. They recently built a store in Columbia, S.C., and another one closer to Atlanta, so with their truck route it’s kind of a perfect middle spot,” Hamby said. “With all the growth in the area, especially with contractors who’d normally be out of the Columbia store or the Atlanta store, the fit just seemed perfect as far as the market.”

When completed, the store will be just the second Georgia location outside the metro Atlanta area. The first, in Savannah, opened in 2015.

