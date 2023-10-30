Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)?

While 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$9.02 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$3.56. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether 3D Systems' current trading price of US$3.56 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at 3D Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In 3D Systems?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 23%, trading at US$3.56 compared to my intrinsic value of $2.90. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that 3D Systems’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will 3D Systems generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 50% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for 3D Systems. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in DDD’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe DDD should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DDD for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for DDD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing 3D Systems at this point in time. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with 3D Systems, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

