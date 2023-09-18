Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine adidas AG (ETR:ADS)?

Let's talk about the popular adidas AG (ETR:ADS). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €186 and falling to the lows of €165. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether adidas' current trading price of €174 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at adidas’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is adidas Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – adidas is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €237.19, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, adidas’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from adidas?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. adidas' revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ADS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ADS for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ADS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing adidas at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that adidas has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

