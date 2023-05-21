Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT)?

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Allegiant Travel’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Allegiant Travel Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Allegiant Travel’s ratio of 27.55x is above its peer average of 21.79x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Airlines industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Allegiant Travel’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Allegiant Travel look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Allegiant Travel's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ALGT’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe ALGT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ALGT for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ALGT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Be aware that Allegiant Travel is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

If you are no longer interested in Allegiant Travel, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

