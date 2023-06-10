Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)?

While Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a US$6.4b market-cap stock, it seems odd Amkor Technology is not more well-covered by analysts. Although, there is more of an opportunity for mispricing in stocks with low coverage, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Amkor Technology’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Amkor Technology Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Amkor Technology is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.93x is currently well-below the industry average of 23.75x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Amkor Technology’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Amkor Technology look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -12% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Amkor Technology. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although AMKR is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to AMKR, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AMKR for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Amkor Technology, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Amkor Technology, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

