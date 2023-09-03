Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)?

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine ASGN’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In ASGN?

Great news for investors – ASGN is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $114.29, but it is currently trading at US$82.52 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that ASGN’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of ASGN look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 5.6% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for ASGN, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since ASGN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ASGN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ASGN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into ASGN, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of ASGN.

