Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine AtkinsRéalis (TSE:ATRL)?

AtkinsRéalis (TSE:ATRL), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth of 14% on the TSX over the last few months. The company's trading levels have approached the yearly peak, following the recent bounce in the share price. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today we will analyse the most recent data on AtkinsRéalis’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is AtkinsRéalis Worth?

AtkinsRéalis appears to be expensive according to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that AtkinsRéalis’s ratio of 55.57x is above its peer average of 34.31x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Construction industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that AtkinsRéalis’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of AtkinsRéalis look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for AtkinsRéalis. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ATRL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ATRL should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ATRL for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ATRL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

