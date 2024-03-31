Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)?

While Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a decent share price growth of 13% on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The company's trading levels have approached the yearly peak, following the recent bounce in the share price. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Avnet’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Avnet Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Avnet is still a bargain right now. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $66.50, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Avnet’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Avnet look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Avnet, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -20%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although AVT is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. We recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to AVT, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AVT for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Avnet as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Avnet you should be mindful of and 2 of them are a bit concerning.

