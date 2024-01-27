Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)?

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Bio-Rad Laboratories’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Bio-Rad Laboratories Worth?

Great news for investors – Bio-Rad Laboratories is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $535.20, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Bio-Rad Laboratories’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Bio-Rad Laboratories?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Bio-Rad Laboratories, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 5.5% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since BIO is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BIO for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BIO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Bio-Rad Laboratories, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example - Bio-Rad Laboratories has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

