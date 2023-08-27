Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)?

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$72.81 and falling to the lows of US$63.73. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Boyd Gaming's current trading price of US$65.07 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Boyd Gaming’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Boyd Gaming?

Good news, investors! Boyd Gaming is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $97.16, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Boyd Gaming’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Boyd Gaming generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -10% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Boyd Gaming. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although BYD is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to BYD, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BYD for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Boyd Gaming, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Boyd Gaming (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Boyd Gaming, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

