Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY)?

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£22.89 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£20.16. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Burberry Group's current trading price of UK£21.82 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Burberry Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Burberry Group?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 13.97% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Burberry Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £19.15, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Burberry Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Burberry Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 14% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Burberry Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BRBY’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BRBY, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Burberry Group.

If you are no longer interested in Burberry Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

