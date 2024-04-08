Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)?

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine CEVA’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In CEVA?

CEVA appears to be overvalued by 32% at the moment, based on our discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$22.32 on the market compared to our intrinsic value of $16.92. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that CEVA’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from CEVA?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. CEVA's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 95%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CEVA’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CEVA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CEVA for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CEVA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

