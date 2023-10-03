Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Cliq Digital AG (ETR:CLIQ)?

While Cliq Digital AG (ETR:CLIQ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €25.50 and falling to the lows of €17.68. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Cliq Digital's current trading price of €17.68 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cliq Digital’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Cliq Digital?

Great news for investors – Cliq Digital is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Cliq Digital’s ratio of 3.54x is below its peer average of 27.29x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Software industry. However, given that Cliq Digital’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Cliq Digital?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 65% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Cliq Digital. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since CLIQ is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CLIQ for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CLIQ. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Cliq Digital as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Cliq Digital, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

