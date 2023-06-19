Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the LSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Coca-Cola HBC’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Coca-Cola HBC Worth?

Great news for investors – Coca-Cola HBC is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £38.58, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Coca-Cola HBC’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Coca-Cola HBC generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 90% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Coca-Cola HBC. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since CCH is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CCH for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CCH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

