Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine COSOL Limited (ASX:COS)?

COSOL Limited (ASX:COS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ASX over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on COSOL’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In COSOL?

Good news, investors! COSOL is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that COSOL’s ratio of 16.72x is below its peer average of 52.5x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Software industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because COSOL’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of COSOL look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. COSOL's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 93%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since COS is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on COS for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy COS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

