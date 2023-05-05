Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$433 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$370. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Deere's current trading price of US$374 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Deere’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Deere?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 5.18% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Deere today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $355.18, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Deere’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Deere generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Deere's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in DE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

