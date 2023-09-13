Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS)?

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£3.17 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£2.67. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether DS Smith's current trading price of UK£2.85 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at DS Smith’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In DS Smith?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that DS Smith’s ratio of 7.98x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.41x, which means if you buy DS Smith today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that DS Smith should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because DS Smith’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will DS Smith generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of DS Smith, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -17%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, SMDS appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on SMDS, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SMDS for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on SMDS should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for DS Smith you should be mindful of and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

If you are no longer interested in DS Smith, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

