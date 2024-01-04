Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)?

While e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a significant share price rise of 43% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at e.l.f. Beauty’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is e.l.f. Beauty Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 10% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy e.l.f. Beauty today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $147.65, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since e.l.f. Beauty’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will e.l.f. Beauty generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 28% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for e.l.f. Beauty. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ELF’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ELF, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that e.l.f. Beauty has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

