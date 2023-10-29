Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE)?

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$16.01 and falling to the lows of AU$13.11. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Eagers Automotive's current trading price of AU$13.11 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Eagers Automotive’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Eagers Automotive

Is Eagers Automotive Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 6.43% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Eagers Automotive today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$12.32, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Eagers Automotive’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Eagers Automotive look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Eagers Automotive, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 1.6%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? APE’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on APE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Eagers Automotive and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Eagers Automotive, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.