Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)?

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$12.32 and falling to the lows of US$9.14. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ecovyst's current trading price of US$9.27 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ecovyst’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Ecovyst Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 16.06x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Ecovyst today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Furthermore, Ecovyst’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What does the future of Ecovyst look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Ecovyst's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 66%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ECVT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ECVT? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ECVT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ECVT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Ecovyst as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Ecovyst you should be aware of.

