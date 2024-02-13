Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)?

Let's talk about the popular The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Estée Lauder Companies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for Estée Lauder Companies

What's The Opportunity In Estée Lauder Companies?

According to our valuation model, Estée Lauder Companies seems to be fairly priced at around 14.88% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Estée Lauder Companies today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $127.01, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Estée Lauder Companies’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Estée Lauder Companies?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Estée Lauder Companies' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in EL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on EL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Estée Lauder Companies, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Be aware that Estée Lauder Companies is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis and 2 of those are concerning...

If you are no longer interested in Estée Lauder Companies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.