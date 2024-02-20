Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE)?

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth of 10% on the TSX over the last few months. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Extendicare’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Extendicare?

Extendicare appears to be expensive according to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 32.64x is currently well-above the industry average of 25.44x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Extendicare’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Extendicare?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Extendicare, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 5.0% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in EXE’s outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe EXE should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EXE for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Extendicare, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

