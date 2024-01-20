Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)?

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Fastly’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for Fastly

What Is Fastly Worth?

Great news for investors – Fastly is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $30.85, but it is currently trading at US$18.76 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Fastly’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Fastly look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 20% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Fastly. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since FSLY is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FSLY for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FSLY. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Fastly at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Fastly and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Fastly, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.