Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT)?

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth of 11% on the ASX over the last few months. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Flight Centre Travel Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Flight Centre Travel Group Worth?

Good news, investors! Flight Centre Travel Group is still a bargain right now. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is A$25.29, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Flight Centre Travel Group’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Flight Centre Travel Group generate?

ASX:FLT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 25th 2023

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Flight Centre Travel Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since FLT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FLT for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FLT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Flight Centre Travel Group at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Flight Centre Travel Group you should be aware of.

