Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is GLOBALFOUNDRIES Still Cheap?

According to our valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 29%, trading at US$57.39 compared to our intrinsic value of $44.48. This means that the opportunity to buy GLOBALFOUNDRIES at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of GLOBALFOUNDRIES look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. GLOBALFOUNDRIES' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 57%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? GFS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe GFS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GFS for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for GFS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that GLOBALFOUNDRIES has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

