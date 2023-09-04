Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Heijmans N.V. (AMS:HEIJM)?

While Heijmans N.V. (AMS:HEIJM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the ENXTAM. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Heijmans’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Heijmans Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Heijmans seems to be fairly priced at around 6.4% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Heijmans today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth €11.83, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Heijmans’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Heijmans generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Heijmans' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 39%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in HEIJM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HEIJM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Heijmans at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that Heijmans has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Heijmans, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

