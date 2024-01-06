Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)?

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth of 10% on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Inter Parfums’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Inter Parfums?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 26.96x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Inter Parfums today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Inter Parfums’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Inter Parfums?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 24% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Inter Parfums. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? IPAR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at IPAR? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IPAR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for IPAR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Inter Parfums at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Inter Parfums you should be aware of.

