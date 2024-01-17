Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)?

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Liberty Latin America’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Liberty Latin America Worth?

Great news for investors – Liberty Latin America is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Liberty Latin America’s ratio of 8.85x is below its peer average of 15.78x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Telecom industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Liberty Latin America’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Liberty Latin America?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Liberty Latin America, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although LILA is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. We recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to LILA, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LILA for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Liberty Latin America as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Liberty Latin America.

If you are no longer interested in Liberty Latin America, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

