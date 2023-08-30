Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Linamar Corporation (TSE:LNR)?

Linamar Corporation (TSE:LNR), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the TSX over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Linamar’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Linamar Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Linamar’s ratio of 9.14x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 13.71x, which means if you buy Linamar today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Linamar should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Linamar’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Linamar look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 21% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Linamar. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in LNR’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at LNR? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LNR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for LNR, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Linamar and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in Linamar, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

