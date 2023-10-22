Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS)?

While Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the LSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Marks and Spencer Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Marks and Spencer Group Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Marks and Spencer Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £3.06, but it is currently trading at UK£2.14 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Marks and Spencer Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Marks and Spencer Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 22% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Marks and Spencer Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since MKS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MKS for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MKS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Marks and Spencer Group mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

