Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)?

While Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Mercury Systems’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Mercury Systems Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 1.1% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Mercury Systems today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $51.87, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Mercury Systems’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Mercury Systems look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 15% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Mercury Systems. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MRCY’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MRCY, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Mercury Systems at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Mercury Systems and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Mercury Systems, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

