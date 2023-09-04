Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE)?

While MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on MJ Gleeson’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is MJ Gleeson Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.08x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 8.34x, which means if you buy MJ Gleeson today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe MJ Gleeson should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like MJ Gleeson’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of MJ Gleeson look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 11% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for MJ Gleeson. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? GLE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at GLE? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GLE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for GLE, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into MJ Gleeson, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for MJ Gleeson and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in MJ Gleeson, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

