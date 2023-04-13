Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine MKH Berhad (KLSE:MKH)?

MKH Berhad (KLSE:MKH), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the KLSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at MKH Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is MKH Berhad Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.51x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.13x, which means if you buy MKH Berhad today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that MKH Berhad should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, MKH Berhad’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will MKH Berhad generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of MKH Berhad, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 9.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MKH’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MKH? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MKH, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of MKH Berhad.

If you are no longer interested in MKH Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

