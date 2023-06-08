Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN)?

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$5.70 and falling to the lows of AU$4.44. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Nanosonics' current trading price of AU$4.68 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Nanosonics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Nanosonics Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 35%, trading at AU$4.68 compared to my intrinsic value of A$3.47. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Nanosonics’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Nanosonics look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Nanosonics. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in NAN’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe NAN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NAN for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for NAN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

