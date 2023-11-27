Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)?

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Paramount Global’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Paramount Global?

Great news for investors – Paramount Global is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $22.14, but it is currently trading at US$14.21 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Paramount Global’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Paramount Global?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Paramount Global, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 9.3% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since PARA is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PARA for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PARA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about Paramount Global as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - Paramount Global has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

