Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH)?

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the ASX gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine PWR Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is PWR Holdings Still Cheap?

According to our valuation model, PWR Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 3.81% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy PWR Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$11.11, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Furthermore, PWR Holdings’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will PWR Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. PWR Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 82%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PWH’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PWH, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for PWR Holdings mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

